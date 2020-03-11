The six female lawmakers — two Republicans and four Democrats — would not have changed the outcome. Five Republican men voted against the measure that passed 16-7.

Henderson said she opposes abortion but the mandatory ultrasound proposal went too far. It would require showing a pregnant woman images and making the fetal heartbeat audible, if possible.

AD

Women now get an ultrasound before abortions, but providers aren’t required to show them the results. Under the bill, doctors could be fined $100,000 or more if they perform the procedure without showing an ultrasound.

AD

Sen. Curtis Bramble (R), who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, said a woman could look away from the images or not listen to the heartbeat.

The bill now returns to the House for consideration of the amendment.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Man gets 54 years for 4 deaths in hit-and-run

A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018.

AD

Colten Treu, 23, earlier pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm in the November 2018 crash.

Prosecutors had requested a 90-year sentence, while the defense requested 22 years behind bars.

Authorities said Treu was huffing from an aerosol canister before he crashed his pickup truck into the Girl Scouts as they picked up trash along a highway in western Wisconsin. He then drove away.

AD

The four people killed in the crash were Jayna Kelley, 9; Autumn Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Wis.; Haylee Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the Town of Lafayette, Wis.

A 10-year-old girl was injured in the crash and was hospitalized for three weeks.

The girls were fourth-graders and members of Troop 3055 in nearby Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles east of Minneapolis.