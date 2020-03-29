“It’s been simulteous, just people getting sick back to back to back to back,” Trammel said. “We don’t know how to protect ourselves. Staff are working 36-hour shifts -- there’s no way we can keep going on like this.”
The federal Bureau of Prisons is not releasing the names of infected inmates or staff, citing medical and privacy concerns. The inmate who died tested positive eight days ago and was the first federal prisoner to be diagnosed with the disease.
Louisiana currently ranks the 10th highest among states for reported covid-19 cases, with more than 3,300 people who have tested positive and another 137 confirmed deaths, government reports show.
At Oakdale, Trammel said they have asked the prison bureau to send specialized medical teams to the facility to help. He’s also asking for hazard pay, which would increase their salaries by 25 percent as they respond to the crisis. And he’s asking for more robust protective gear, including masks with respirators, and perhaps face shields.
“We are bringing inmates to the hospitals and are staying next to them around the clock,’ Trummel said. “All we have is these itty bitty masks — a piece of towel over our faces — and nurses are coming into the room for a few minutes and they are all suited up.”