The police department said the man who called 911 reported that he had met the woman on Tinder late Saturday night. Officials said that the motive is still under investigation, but that the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Police arrested Hunsaker on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held in the Davis County jail. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

2 dead, 10 injured in multiple shootings

Two men died and 10 other people were injured in multiple shootings Sunday in St. Louis.

One man was shot several times inside his car in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and later died at a hospital, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Another man was killed in a separate shooting downtown that also left a man in critical condition.

Some of the other shootings Sunday include a man who was shot in the head and was in stable condition, and four people who sought hospital treatment in another incident.

Sunday’s deaths come after two people were killed in separate shootings in the city within an hour on Saturday night. One of those incidents involved an adolescent boy who was shot in the chest by an acquaintance, police said.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN



Police: Man charged in nursing home assault

A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was charged Sunday with beating his 75-year-old roommate in an assault that authorities say the younger man recorded on his cellphone and posted on social media.

Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said. It was not clear whether he has an attorney.

Hayden was sharing a room with Norman Bledsoe when authorities allege that he set up a cellphone and recorded himself beating the man. Hayden told nursing home workers who found Bledsoe bleeding on May 15 that Bledsoe had fallen out of bed, prosecutors said. Bledsoe had head injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Hayden posted video of the attack on social media, prosecutors said, and also stole Bledsoe’s credit cards. He was arrested Thursday after the video was brought to the attention of police.

An attorney for the nursing home told WJXK-TV that staff members were not aware of the attack until they saw the video. Hayden was not a long-term resident of the nursing home, the attorney said.

— Associated Press

Baby gorilla severely injured in family brawl: A baby gorilla was badly injured at a Seattle zoo on Saturday when he was caught in a skirmish between his family group members, zookeepers said. Animal health experts at the Woodland Park Zoo say little Kitoko was bitten on the head, probably by accident when another gorilla tried to bite his mother, Uzumma. Kitoko sustained a fractured skull and a severe laceration, but zoo officials said the 2-month-old gorilla underwent surgery and may fully recover if he doesn't develop an infection. "We are cautiously optimistic for a full recovery and hope to return Kitoko to his mom today," Darin Collins, the zoo's animal health director, said in a statement Sunday. "Over the next two weeks, we will maintain a close assessment for any signs of infection or bleeding resulting in neurological deficits." The gorilla keepers didn't see the fight between the western lowland gorillas, but security cameras show it happened just before 8 a.m. in the animals' sleeping den. The zookeepers noticed the baby's wound about 10 minutes later, and Kitoko appeared to be nursing and behaving normally afterward. Kitoko's family group includes his mother and three other females, as well as his father, the silverback Kwame. "Gorillas tend to be gentle giants but conflicts among family members do occur, in zoos and in nature," said Martin Ramirez, mammal curator at Woodland Park Zoo. "Conflicts can involve biting and shoving among individuals. We suspect one of the adult females may have inadvertently bitten the baby while engaged in a skirmish with Uzumma."

— Associated Press