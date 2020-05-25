Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an email that troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 in West, Tex., north of Waco, about 5 p.m. Saturday. He said an unidentified vehicle had unsafely changed lanes in front of two motorcyclists. He said one of the motorcyclists tried to break and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist.

AD

AD

He said both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital in Waco to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

West’s campaign manager, Lisa Hendrickson, said West was the motorcyclist in front in the DPS description of the accident.

West moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Woman says murder suspect abducted her

A woman who said she was abducted by a college student suspected of killing two people in Connecticut has been found safe in New Jersey, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old woman, whose boyfriend was found shot to death Sunday at a home in Derby, Conn., was located at a rest stop near Paterson, N.J., with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

AD

The woman told police that suspect Peter Manfredonia, 23, took her from the residence against her will, using her vehicle as a getaway car.

AD

Manfredonia, who is also suspected of killing a 62-year-old man and assaulting another man Friday in Willington, Conn., was last seen Sunday walking along railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior from Sandy Hook, is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and assaulting another man, possibly with a sword or machete, in Willington on Friday after they found Manfredonia walking along a road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

The second victim, Nicholas Eisele, was found dead at his home Sunday. State police described him as an acquaintance of Manfredonia. Earlier on Sunday, a Willington man reported being held against his will by Manfredonia.

AD

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Arrest in threats that

target Asian Americans

A woman in the San Francisco Bay area has been arrested on suspicion of posting handwritten messages at several homes, targeting Asian Americans and suggesting that those not native to the United States should leave the country immediately.

AD

Police in San Leandro, a suburb of 89,000 just south of Oakland, said officers were called to the Heron Bay neighborhood Friday evening after receiving reports of notes containing “insensitive messages towards minorities” taped to five homes.

“If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back to your land immediately, fast, with urgency,” the note said. It ended with “One American, white, brave, that serves the Nation or USA is going to live here.”

AD

One resident gave the officers images captured on his doorbell security camera of a woman taping the note, and the officers soon found her in the area, police said in a statement.

Nancy Arechiga, 52, was carrying a backpack containing copies of the same notes, the statement said.

Arechiga was taken to Alameda County jail and booked for investigation of committing a hate crime. She was issued a citation and released from custody, police said.

AD

Police were also investigating whether Arechiga was responsible for a similar note found Thursday on a local trail. The note partially read, “no Asians allowed, leave immediately.”