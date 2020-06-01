Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said the military alone is investigating. He would not say if anyone was in custody or was being sought in connection with the shooting.

The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and is located about 15 miles west of Grand Forks. The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees, Tiggs said.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Jewish seminary has first female chancellor

The Jewish Theological Seminary, the preeminent institution of higher learning for Conservative Judaism in the United States, announced the appointment of Shuly Rubin Schwartz on Monday as its eighth chancellor and the first woman to hold the post in its 134-year history.

An expert on Jewish American history, Schwartz has been affiliated with the New York-based seminary for three decades, most recently in a two-year stint as provost and previously as dean of its undergraduate dual-degree program with nearby Columbia University and Barnard College.

Schwartz was among the first women on the seminary’s faculty and was instrumental in establishing gender studies at the institution.

The seminary did not start ordaining women as rabbis until the mid-1980s, but Schwartz noted that it admitted the first woman to its academic programs in 1902: Henrietta Szold, founder of the Jewish women’s volunteer organization Hadassah, who took classes in advanced Jewish studies at a time when the rabbinical school was for men only. Schwartz has taught as a professor of American Jewish history, focusing on modern Jewish life and Jewish gender studies.

Schwartz said four generations of her family have attended the seminary, including her grandfather, both her parents, her late husband and her son.

She will assume her new post July 1, replacing Arnold Eisen, who plans to join the seminary’s faculty after a year-long sabbatical.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Four die as plane crashes into field

Four men died when a small plane crashed into a southern Illinois farm field, authorities said Monday.

The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed about 3:45 p.m. Sunday under unknown circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane was destroyed upon impact.

The crash occurred about 3 miles south of Carlinville, or about 45 miles north of St. Louis, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

Killed were the pilot, Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Grand Blanc, Mich., and passengers Daniel A. Shedd, 37, of St. Charles, Mo.; Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Mount Morris, Mich.; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of Buffalo, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said. No one on the ground was hurt, Kahl said.

The FAA said it had no information about the flight’s departure point, but Targhetta told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it had left Creve Coeur Airport outside St, Louis and was headed to Michigan.

