The announcement comes as the Portland Police Bureau faces criticism for its handling of demonstrations against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.
Videos of Portland police using tear gas against protesters — considered a controversial tactic given its health impact — spurred Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) to instruct officers Saturday to use tear gas only as a last resort.
After Resch’s announcement Monday, Wheeler told reporters he would release further policy changes for the Portland Police Bureau in an effort to de-escalate unrest and improve community relations.
The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing passed two recommendations Sunday to defund the Portland Police Bureau and ban tear gas. Wheeler said Monday those proposals are being considered.
— Meryl Kornfield
HOMELAND SECURITY
IG report criticizes Coast Guard Academy
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy failed to properly address complaints of racial harassment, including the use of racial slurs by cadets, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.
The academy in New London, Conn., said Monday it accepts the report’s recommendations and is committed to “pursuing improvements to policies and procedures that govern the response and investigation of all allegations of harassment and misconduct.”
The complaints investigated by the Inspector General’s Office included episodes in which cadets used racial epithets, posed with a Confederate flag and watched and laughed at a blackface video.
Of 16 allegations of race-based harassment at the academy between 2013 and 2018 identified by the inspector general, the academy failed to properly investigate or handle 11 of them, the report said.
“Specifically, cadets alleged racial slurs, ignorant comments, and instances of disrespect were common on campus, and, when reported to leadership, were not taken seriously,” according to the report, dated June 3.
The review began in June 2018 after several cadets raised concerns about racist jokes, disparities in discipline and the administration’s handling of what some saw as racial hostility.
— Associated Press