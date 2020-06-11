An off-duty New York City police detective dropping his father off at the hospital noticed Roden in his strange get-up arguing with a hospital worker and alerted a security guard, who called campus police.
Officers found a “suspicious package” in Roden’s backpack and took him into custody, police said. Along with the explosive devices — each about the size of a grenade with a fuse — Roden also had a hatchet, handcuffs and a BB gun, police said.
Investigators found several more explosive devices Wednesday at Roden’s Mastic Beach home, as well as components used to build them, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.
Based on a preliminary inspection, Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante said, the devices could have caused major damage if they were set off.
Roden was charged with weapons possession, criminal contempt and drug possession.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Man sentenced in crash into Navy base
A man who intentionally rammed a stolen pickup truck into the gates of a naval air station in Texas, prompting a lockdown last year, has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Brian Dale Robinson pleaded guilty in November to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm. He was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, prosecutors said.
Robinson, of Beeville, Tex., told authorities that he was suicidal, authorities said. Prosecutors said Robinson had a gun when he was arrested in October at the base but he dropped it, and no one was hurt.
— Associated Press