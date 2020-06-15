Officials noted that investigators only found rope and a backpack in the park and nothing to indicate foul play.

The state attorney general’s office and the FBI’s Civil Rights Division will oversee the investigation, which is being led by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched from the park near City Hall to the sheriff’s station. Many carried signs that read, “Justice for Robert Fuller.” Meanwhile, an online petition demanding an investigation collected more than 200,000 signatures.

The city has issued a statement supporting an independent inquiry, and three elected officials — county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, state Sen. Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita and Assemblyman Tom Lackey of Palmdale — urged California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the probe.

— Associated Press

Pennsylvania

Driller charged in water contamination

An energy company faces felony charges for polluting residential water wells in a Pennsylvania community that has long been a battleground in the national debate over natural gas drilling and fracking.

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged Monday following a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies.

“We find that, over a period of many years, and despite mounting evidence, Cabot Oil & Gas failed to acknowledge and correct conduct that polluted Pennsylvania water through stray gas migration,” the grand jury wrote in its report.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts, including illegal discharge of industrial wastes.

“Cabot took shortcuts that broke the law, damaged our environment, harming our water supplies and endangering Pennsylvanians. They put their bottom line ahead of the health and safety of our neighbors,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a video statement.

The company has long insisted the gas in Dimock’s aquifer is naturally occurring, saying its pre-drill testing of thousands of private water wells in the area show a high percentage with methane. The grand jury asserted that Cabot’s initial sampling of wells and groundwater did not include tests for methane.

— Associated Press

Alaska

Guard kills man who allegedly trespassed

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after brandishing a knife and advancing on a watch guard at an unidentified military installation on Kodiak Island, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers identified the man killed as Jayson Vinberg of Kodiak.

The incident occurred late Saturday. According to a troopers release, a duty officer watch guard saw a man trespassing at the installation and tapping on the windows of a watch building with a knife.

The guard told the man to leave. The guard then left his secure building to make sure the man left, troopers said.

It was then that troopers said the man walked toward the guard with the knife and failed to obey the guard’s repeated commands to stop. The duty officer shot the man, who was declared dead by responding medics, troopers said.

An online release from troopers did not identify the military installation.

Kodiak is home to a Coast Guard base and a cold weather training station for Navy SEALs. The troopers’ release said naval officials would be investigating the fatal shooting jointly with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.