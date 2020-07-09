Marks outlined three hospitalizations since 2017 where Fuller told doctors he was considering suicide. The last was in November, when he was being treated for depression at a hospital in Nevada and “disclosed that he did have a plan to kill himself,” Marks said.

AD

Marks also said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated an incident in February in which Fuller “allegedly tried to light himself on fire.”

AD

Last month, after Fuller’s body was reported by a passerby in the park, deputies reported finding no evidence of a crime at the scene. An autopsy conducted the next day resulted in an initial finding of suicide.

That determination outraged Fuller’s family, who said authorities were too quick to dismiss the possibility of a crime. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the findings of the investigation and the final determination of suicide were shared with Fuller’s family. The family’s attorney, Jamon Hicks, said he would issue a statement or hold a news conference later.

AD

Fuller was the second black man recently found hanged in Southern California. Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless man, was found in a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city in San Bernardino County east of Palmdale.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from a vacant building near where Harsch’s body was found that “confirmed the absence of foul play,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

AD

The family was shown the video and said they accepted the finding of suicide, it said.

— Associated Press

5 arrested in killing of rapper during robbery

Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.

AD

Los Angeles police had initially discounted a robbery theory in the days after the 20-year-old rapper’s death Feb. 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Pop Smoke’s legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who oversees the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, said three men and two teenage boys likely went to the home because they knew Pop Smoke was there from social media posts. They stole items from the home, though Tippet said he could not divulge what was taken. The teens were 15 and 17 years old.

AD

The five suspects were arrested Thursday morning. All are believed to be members of a South Los Angeles gang.

AD

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man charged in killing of transgender woman

A Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a black transgender woman.

Angelo Walker, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police said he’s responsible for the death of Merci Richey, 22, who was found fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in late June.

Richey’s killing follows a string of attacks last year on transgender women in the north Texas city. In 2019, at least three black transgender women were killed in Dallas, including Muhlaysia Booker, whose case attracted national attention.

AD

Booker, 23, was badly beaten last April in an incident that was captured on a widely circulated video. She was found shot dead in the street the next month. Two different men were charged in the attacks.

AD