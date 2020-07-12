Tight race Poland’s presidential runoff election was too close to call, as exit polling showed incumbent President Andrzej Duda slightly ahead of his challenger. A17

Zoom reunions Former D.C. inmates use virtual meetings for encouragement and support in adjusting to life outside prison. B1

THE NATION

President Trump wore a mask in public for the first time, more than three months after health officials from his own administration recommended all Americans cover their face when social distancing was not possible. A2

Democratic candidate Joe Biden marked a move to the left with a recent burst of policy proposals, including a plan to spend $700 billion on American products and research. A3

An explosion and fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego has led to at least one injury. A4

THE REGION

D.C.’s nonvoting representative in Congress, Eleanor Holmes Norton, seeks to remove from Lincoln Park the Emancipation Memorial showing Abraham Lincoln over a slave. B1

A dispute over an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt has led to protests and a boycott at a Clinton, Md. restaurant. B1

THE WORLD

Iranian investigators blamed the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran on the misalignment of an air defense radar system. A2

STYLE

Art imitates life

While many readers depict isolation and loneliness, others recall pre-pandemic times. C1

SPORTS

Die-hard dilemma

Some Washington fans vow not to root for a newly named team. C9

In the News