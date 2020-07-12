Democratic candidate Joe Biden marked a move to the left with a recent burst of policy proposals, including a plan to spend $700 billion on American products and research.
THE REGION
D.C.’s nonvoting representative in Congress, Eleanor Holmes Norton, seeks to remove from Lincoln Park the Emancipation Memorial showing Abraham Lincoln over a slave.
A dispute over an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt has led to protests and a boycott at a Clinton, Md. restaurant.
THE WORLD
Iranian investigators blamed the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran on the misalignment of an air defense radar system.
STYLE
Art imitates life
While many readers depict isolation and loneliness, others recall pre-pandemic times. C1
SPORTS
Die-hard dilemma
Some Washington fans vow not to root for a newly named team. C9
In the News