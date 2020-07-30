AD

Bell said his office conducted a five-month review of witness statements, forensic reports and other evidence.

AD

Wilson was never charged and tried, so double jeopardy was not an issue. There is no statute of limitations on filing murder charges.

The August 2014 police shooting touched off months of unrest in Ferguson and made the St. Louis suburb synonymous with a national debate about police treatment of minorities.

Bell’s predecessor, longtime prosecutor Bob McCulloch, took the case to a grand jury. Wilson resigned days after McCulloch’s Nov. 24, 2014, announcement that the grand jury would not indict the officer.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Congressman admits

to 11 ethics violations

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) has admitted to 11 ethics violations related to improper spending and other financial rule-breaking and has agreed to a $50,000 fine, the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday.

AD

As part of the deal, the House will also hold a vote on reprimanding Schweikert, the panel said.

AD

The news deals a blow to the reelection campaign of Schweikert, who has been under investigation since June 2018. The congressman had previously blamed some of the alleged violations on an unintended “clerical screw-up,” but his campaign later shifted course and said Schweikert’s trust in his former chief of staff, whose finances had also come under investigation, had been “grossly misplaced.”

The chief of staff, Richard “Oliver” Schwab, left his position last year.

In a statement, Schweikert’s office said the congressman is eager to move on from the matter. Schweikert is running unopposed in next week’s Republican primary in Arizona’s 6th District.

The investigative subcommittee found that between July 2010 and December 2017, Schweikert “erroneously disclosed or failed to disclose” at least $305,000 in loans or loan repayments. During that time, Schweikert’s campaign also failed to disclose at least $25,000 in spending.