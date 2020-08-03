The footage, which the Daily Mail said was “leaked” to the site, was captured on cameras worn by two of the four former officers charged in Floyd’s May 25 death — Thomas K. Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who were the first to encounter Floyd while investigating a 911 call about the passing of a counterfeit bill.

The Minneapolis Police Department had previously declined to release body camera footage from the ex-officers involved in the arrest, citing the ongoing investigation. But because the videos were filed as evidence in court, they are considered public data under Minnesota law.

A consortium of local and national media filed a motion calling on the court to release the footage, calling the refusal a violation of public records laws and the First Amendment. Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the case, initially responded by making the videos accessible by limited appointment on July 15 at a Hennepin County courthouse, but attorneys for the media and the four ex-officers argued for a wider public release.

Cahill, who has expressed concern that the public release of the footage could taint the jury pool, said he would rule soon on the issue.

A Hennepin County District Court spokesman said the court was aware of the leaked videos but had no other comment. The Associated Press reported that an investigation has begun into the leak.

— Holly Bailey

Homeland Security

House panel to open inquiry into DHS office

The House Intelligence Committee is opening an investigation into the activities of the Office of Intelligence & Analysis (I & A) at the Department of Homeland Security, which has compiled “intelligence reports” on journalists and protesters, the committee chairman announced in a letter to department officials Monday. Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) called the revelations of the agency’s actions, which first appeared in The Washington Post, “deeply troubling.”

“The revelations require a full accounting and, if substantiated, must never be allowed to occur again,” Schiff wrote to senior department officials, including the acting secretary, Chad Wolf. The investigation will cover I & A’s activities in Portland, Ore., as well as its support for the department’s response to protests nationwide, Schiff said.

In an email to DHS employees on Monday, Wolf said department officials “firmly believe that a free and open press is essential to American democracy” and that he had “made it clear that we should not and will not identify U.S. members of the press in our intelligence products.”

Wolf confirmed that he had reassigned Brian Murphy, who has been the acting undersecretary for I & A. That followed reporting by The Post about his office’s activities, which current and former officials have described as an alarming use of a system traditionally used to compile information about terrorism suspects, people connected to organized crime or violent actors.

Wolf wrote that Joseph Maher, the department’s principal deputy general counsel, would step in as the temporary head of I & A while the inspector general conducts an investigation into the office’s activities. Horace Jen, the current senior deputy in the office, will continue in that position, Wolf wrote.

— Shane Harris

Mich. session canceled after senator tests positive: The Michigan Legislature on Monday canceled this week's session and hearings after a state senator tested positive for the coronavirus through screening required by his service in the Michigan Army National Guard. Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, 39, said he was told the results Sunday after being tested Friday. He said he tested positive despite having taken "reasonable precautions." Videos show him wearing a mask during several committee meetings last week and the week before.

Calif. wildfire caused by diesel vehicle: A wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles that has forced thousands of people from their homes was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle, fire officials said Monday. The blaze in Riverside County had consumed more than 41 square miles of dry brush and timber since it broke out Friday, officials said, and was just 5 percent contained Monday afternoon.