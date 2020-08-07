The appeals panel said the case needs to be reconsidered in light of a recent decision on abortion by the U.S. Supreme Court.

AD

The laws include a ban on a procedure known as dilation and evacuation, which abortion rights supporters say is the safest and most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions.

AD

Abortion rights groups said they’re weighing options to ensure the restrictions remain blocked after Aug. 28, when the appeals court decision takes effect.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling cited by the appeals panel struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. The appeals court said U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker needs to consider a concurring opinion by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. that said state legislatures have wide discretion.

— Associated Press

AD

Louisiana

Man serving life over $30 pot sale to be freed

Prosecutors in Louisiana have agreed to release a Black veteran serving a life sentence in prison without parole over a $30 marijuana sale, according to his defense attorneys.

The decision reached Thursday in Vermilion Parish will allow Derek Harris to be freed after nine years in state prison, news outlets reported.

AD

Harris was convicted under Louisiana’s habitual offender law after selling less than a gram of marijuana to an undercover agent in 2008, news outlets have reported. He had prior nonviolent convictions for theft and drug-related offenses, records showed.

At Harris’s initial sentencing in 2012, a judge suggested he receive a 15-year sentence instead of the 30-year maximum. But Vermilion Parish prosecutors invoked the habitual offender law, and the judge changed course, saying he had no choice but to sentence Harris to the maximum time, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate said.

AD

The Louisiana Supreme Court granted Harris a new hearing last month, and his legal team argued that his first attorney failed him by not challenging the sentence.

— Associated Press

Four deaths linked to hand sanitizer: Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states. Health officials reported this week that 15 adults were poisoned in Arizona and New Mexico in May and June after drinking hand sanitizer. Besides the four who died, three had ongoing vision problems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. All had consumed sanitizers containing methanol, or wood alcohol.

AD

AD

More charges for man accused of assaulting homeless women: More victims of a man accused of luring homeless women with the promise of food and shelter only to sexually assault them have been identified, Phoenix police said Friday. Authorities say 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia is facing more charges a week after Maricopa County sheriff's deputies arrested him for three counts of sexual assault and four counts of kidnapping.