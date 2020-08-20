Cassidy, who is running for reelection on Nov. 3, is experiencing mild symptoms, the Associated Press reported, citing his spokesman.

Cassidy, a former physician and one of three medical doctors in the Senate, is the second senator to test positive for the coronavirus; Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive in late March. At least a dozen House members have been confirmed or presumed positive, with dozens more members of Congress from both chambers entering into voluntary quarantine after potential exposure.

— Kim Bellware

TENNESSEE

Police suspended after breaking down door

Three White Tennessee police officers have had their police powers suspended after they broke down the door of an innocent Black family early Tuesday morning.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake ordered a full investigation of the incident by the department’s Office of Professional Accountability. He said the family should have been given more time to answer the door and officers did not exercise due diligence in confirming that the person they were looking for lived at the apartment.

“No innocent family in Nashville, anywhere, should be subjected to what the mother and her two children went through on Tuesday morning,” Drake said in a news release. “They were awakened by a team of officers who banged on their door and ultimately knocked it in with a ram.”

The officers had used a Nashville public housing agency database to find the home of a 16-year-old they were investigating, according to a news release from Nashville police. However, the database had not been updated since 2018, after the agency determined that providing housing information to the police violated privacy laws.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

'Tiger King' zoo closes after investigation

The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday suspended the exhibitor license for owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.

The zoo, previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — became famous after being featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and USDA investigated the zoo after receiving a formal report that documented photos showing a lion with its ears covered in flies and another with the tips of its ears covered in blood.