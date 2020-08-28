The Bureau of Prisons gave the time of Nelson’s death inside a death chamber at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., as 4:32 p.m. Eastern time.
Nelson was convicted of grabbing 10-year-old Pamela Butler off the street and throwing her into his truck in broad daylight on Oct. 12, 1999, as part of a plan to find a female to kidnap, torture, rape and kill because he expected to go back to prison anyway.
The girl had been returning to her Kansas City, Kan., home on inline skates after buying cookies. As he drove off with her, he made a rude gesture to her sister, who saw the attack and screamed. He later raped the fifth-grader and strangled her with a wire.
A flurry of filings by Nelson’s legal team over several weeks zeroed in on pentobarbital.
In one filing in early August, Nelson’s attorneys cited an unofficial autopsy on one inmate executed last month, William Purkey, saying it indicated evidence of pulmonary edema in which the lungs fill with fluid and causes a painful sensation akin to drowning.
In her now-overturned ruling, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan halted Nelson’s execution early Thursday, saying laws regulating drugs require the prescriptions, even for executions.
Within hours a panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw out Chutkan’s order with little explanation.
— Associated Press
2 killed as plane crashes into building: Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Friday into a Florida public storage building, officials said. The twin-engine Aero Commander crashed around 9 a.m. in Pembroke Park, just south of Fort Lauderdale, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said. The plane was heading south to Opa-Locka, the sheriff's office said.
— Associated Press