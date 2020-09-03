The affidavit said numerous Internet protocol, or IP, addresses were associated with the distributed denial of service attacks. The student’s IP address was associated with the attacks and was traced back to the student’s residence.

The student faces one felony count of using a computer to defraud and one misdemeanor account of interfering with an educational institution.

— Miami Herald

Georgia

Church finalizes split from Methodists

A Georgia congregation said Thursday that it has finalized its split from the United Methodist Church after the denomination’s divisive vote last year to strengthen bans on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ pastors.

Members of Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah overwhelmingly supported leaving the Methodist church after a February 2019 conference rejected more LGBTQ-inclusive practices. The congregation’s pastor, the Rev. Billy Hester, said Asbury Memorial is now officially independent after the United Methodists’ South Georgia Conference approved the separation Aug. 15.

A deeper breakup within America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination was expected at the United Methodists 2020 conference before the May gathering was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It could be another year before that meeting takes place to consider plans for splitting the United Methodists along theological divisions over LGBTQ inclusion.

In Savannah, the church formerly known as Asbury United Methodist Church opted not to wait. Hester says LGBTQ members played a key role in helping the church grow and thrive since he arrived in 1993.

When Asbury’s congregation held a vote in September 2019 on whether to break away from the United Methodists, a total of 309 members supported the split. Only seven members voted to remain part of the denomination.

— Associated Press

12 charged in illegal shark fin, drug trade

Federal authorities said Thursday that they have charged 12 people and seized nearly $8 million in cash, jewels and precious metals after disrupting a criminal enterprise that dealt drugs and sold illegally harvested shark fins to buyers overseas.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine of Georgia’s Southern District said in Savannah that what began five years ago as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigation into illegal shark fin trading led to authorities “dismantling a major conspiracy” also involved in illegal marijuana trafficking and money laundering.

An indictment in U.S. District Court says that Terry Xing Zhao Wu ran a company called Serendipity Business Solutions in Burlingame, Calif., that smuggled shark fins into the United States from Mexico and shipped them to Hong Kong.

Soups made from shark fins are considered a delicacy in some Asian countries, and that demand has fueled an illegal practice of catching sharks at sea, removing their fins and then dumping the maimed animals back into the water to die.

The indictment says Wu used a front company in Florida to ship at least 12,500 pounds of dried shark fins to Hong Kong through the Port of Savannah in 2016 and 2017. Prosecutors said Phoenix Fisheries of Panama City, Fla., used fake paperwork to exploit a Florida law that allows licensed dealers to sell fins from sharks that are legally caught and brought to land whole.

Wu was also involved in illegally shipping marijuana from California to Georgia and other parts of the country, according to the indictment.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

King Louis XVI statue moved over protests

A vandalized statue of King Louis XVI was being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky on Thursday “amid public safety concerns,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The statue will be taken to a city storage facility where it will undergo a conservation assessment, Fischer said.

The 9-ton marble statue, located in Jefferson Square Park downtown, has been vandalized in recent months amid ongoing protests over the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police conducting a no-knock warrant in March. One of the statue’s hands was pulled off in May and the monument has been spray-painted in the weeks since.

The statue was given to Louisville by officials in Montpellier, France, in 1967.

Louisville was named after King Louis XVI because of his support of the colonies during the American Revolution.