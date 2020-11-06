Bannon has been represented by William Burck of the litigation firm Quinn Emanuel. Burck, on Bannon’s behalf, submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres seeking to delay a hearing scheduled for Monday in Manhattan.
Burck did not immediately comment on the reason for the change.
Torres agreed to postpone the hearing until Dec. 2.
Bannon’s decision to replace his legal team was revealed a day after he was banned from Twitter for making ghoulish comments about Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. Bannon suggested they should face medieval-style execution, statements that violated the social media company’s rules.
Bannon is free on bail following his arrest in August. He is accused of stealing more than $1 million from funds contributed by supporters of We Build the Wall, an organization that purported to collect private donations for construction of the barrier.
— Shayna Jacobs
WISCONSIN
Blake reaches plea in sexual assault case
A Black man paralyzed in a Wisconsin police shooting reached a plea deal Friday to settle a sexual assault case pending against him.
Online court records indicate prosecutors dropped a felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against Jacob Blake, 29. In exchange, Blake pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years of probation.
Prosecutors in Kenosha accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Officers tried to arrest him in connection with that case Aug. 23, but Blake resisted, according to police.
Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is White, ended up shooting him seven times in the back as he tried to duck into his SUV, cellphone video from a neighbor shows.
The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha that turned violent at times.
— Associated Press