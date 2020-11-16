A few hours before the 5 p.m. Eastern time deadline, the number of claims totaled 88,500, lawyers said.

Eventually, the proceedings in federal bankruptcy court will lead to the creation of a compensation fund to pay out settlements to abuse survivors whose claims are upheld.

The potential size of the fund is not yet known and will be the subject of complex negotiations. The national organization is expected to contribute a substantial portion of its assets, which include financial investments and real estate. The Boy Scouts’ insurers also will be contributing, as will the Boy Scouts’ roughly 260 local councils and companies that insured them in the past.

Andrew Van Arsdale, a lawyer with a network called Abused in Scouting, said it has signed up about 16,000 claimants. He said that number doubled after the Boy Scouts, under the supervision of a bankruptcy judge, launched a nationwide advertising campaign on Aug. 31 to notify victims that they had until Nov. 16 to seek compensation.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Charges dropped against lawmaker

All charges were dropped Monday against Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott and others arrested while protesting the September decision not to indict the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

Scott, the only Black woman in Kentucky’s legislature, tweeted a picture of court documents Monday afternoon and a message announcing that every felony and misdemeanor charge had been dismissed against her, her daughter and racial justice activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, among others arrested that night.

Louisville Metro Police encountered the protesters Sept. 24 shortly before the city’s 9 p.m. curfew during the protests for Taylor, the Black woman killed during a police raid at her Louisville apartment in March. The Scotts and Wright were arrested as they were walking to a church that was providing refuge to protesters after curfew. As they walked up the ramp of a library near the church, police converged to make arrests before the curfew took effect, said Scott, who spent the night in jail.

Scott and 17 others were charged with felony first-degree rioting, misdemeanor failure to disperse and misdemeanor unlawful assembly. The rioting charge was dismissed Oct. 6, with Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell saying prosecutors lacked evidence to continue pursuing the felony. The misdemeanors remained until Monday. Scott, a Democrat, represents the Louisville area.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Scurrying squirrel causes power outage

A section of South Carolina’s capital city was without power Monday after a squirrel scurrying across equipment caused damage that led to a blackout.

Dominion Energy said the critter caused the outages in downtown Columbia.

“The squirrel came into contact with the protective device around the transformer,” company spokesman Matt Long said. “I don’t know that this is what happened, but usually, let’s say if an animal touches an energized part and a grounded part, that would create a current flow through the animal’s body and stop its heart from beating.”

Long confirmed the squirrel was killed while damaging the equipment.

Another power outage was reported Monday after a dump truck hit some wires in the city, Long told the state. By 11:45 a.m., nearly 1,800 customers had reported being without power, according to an outage map on the energy company’s website.

Power has since been repaired in downtown Columbia.