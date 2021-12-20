The first month, I think, was the most challenging part. And, of course, that our photographer Thein Zaw got detained in Yangon, that was another big challenge. And he stayed there close to a month. He spent his birthday in Insein Prison. He was eventually released, after charges were dropped. While Zaw was inside, the crackdown on the protests started. So we were relying on freelancers in Yangon to provide us with the visuals. It was okay for a while, and in fact you can see our best visuals provided by the freelancers they were in the thick of the protests. Even when they started tear-gassing they were in the middle of it. It was really great visuals at the start, but I could sense that it was getting more serious because suddenly there were reports of shootings. So the safety issue had to be the primary concern. We asked our guys: “If you can shoot from afar, please do that. And please take care of yourselves. That’s the primary concern — we don’t want you to get hurt or we don’t want you to get arrested.”