I think it’s a really extreme example of looking at accountability and there not being immediate answers. This shooting, and this dispute with the workers on the set happened as the film unions were negotiating new terms around working conditions, and as there’s a labor crunch across the country, and other unions are fighting for different working conditions. This incident sort of broke out of Hollywood, and it kind of had a ripple effect and spoke to all of the other labor issues that were happening in the country. I think that people look to stories about celebrities to learn something more about the zeitgeist in the country. And this celebrity story was very much about safety and very much about labor unions. And I think that it got a lot of attention at a time when other labor unions and other industries were using their power in this labor crunch to demand better working conditions.