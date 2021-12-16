One of the stories that I’m most proud is that of Yancarlos, a 5-year old boy from Honduras. I’m on my way back home (to Baltimore) from the border ... and I’m at the airport, just minding my own business eating a sandwich, waiting for my plane, and I overhear a conversation behind me. A man is asking this little boy in Spanish, “Are you excited about learning English? Are you excited about going to school in America?” And that lit a light bulb in my head so I dropped everything, I went over and talked to the kid’s mom and I said “Where are you coming from? Were you in one of those detention centers?” She’s like, Yeah. “And you got granted asylum?” Yeah. So all the things started lining up. So of course, now it’s my turn to say, “Well, I would like to photograph you.” I thought it was just going to be a quick portrait or something. And then I asked, “Where are you going, anyways?” And she’s like, “Oh, my brother’s waiting for us in Baltimore.” And I’m like, “Wait a minute. Are you on this next flight to Houston and then from Houston to Baltimore?” And she’s like, “Yep,” I said “Oh, please let me photograph you along the way. Let me tell your stories.”