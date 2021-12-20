This year has been certainly a challenging year for China in multiple ways. Internationally, they had the arrival of the new president in America who succeeded Trump, who had caused a lot of headaches for China. And there was some hope that Biden might bring a friendlier approach to China. That hasn’t really materialized. Biden has stuck to a lot of the tough positions that Trump took on China. And obviously, the relationship has seesawed a bit, but it hasn’t gotten any better. It’s probably gotten worse in some ways. And I think that if they weren’t convinced before, everybody is convinced now that at least the short- to medium-term for U.S.-China relations, the outlook is pessimistic. Both sides, while they’re sniping at each other, are basically trying to keep the relationship from getting worse and that’s become the goal — the goal is not to make relations better, but to keep it from getting worse.