Then the Delta surge started, and it ... spread through the South and I helped find doctors and nurses who were dealing with it and those stories were awful. There was one nurse in Georgia who talked about — they call it extubating when they’re taking them off life support — and she talked about people collapsing. This one mom, her son was in his 40s and was taken off life support and she talked about her just yelling at him., “I told you to get vaccinated!” So it was just really wrenching to have these interviews with these people. But I felt really honored that they were willing to open up to me. It’s been one of the most interesting years of my life, or I guess two years of my life.