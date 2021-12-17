When I turned it back on, there were eight missed calls from the office. I thought, “What the heck is going on?” And then as I was staring at my phone, it rang again and it was Karin and she was frantic. We had just received a warning from the Israeli army that the building with our Gaza office was going to be blown up. “We’ve been given an hour to clear out,” she said, before asking me to call my contacts to see if we could stop it.