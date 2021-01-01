And it never let up, as illustrated by the fact that in December there were 50 homicides — 19 more than occurred in December 2019.

None of these numbers come as a surprise, as the year unfolded with news reports about violence that often included the word “deadliest,” such as after Memorial Day weekend, the deadliest in five years. Then a few days later, May 31 ended with more homicides — 18 — than in any single day in memory.

Chicago was not alone. During that weekend in particular, which followed the death of George Floyd after being forcibly detained by Minneapolis police, cities across the United States witnessed spasms of violence.

The year ended in Detroit, Washington, New York, Milwaukee and other cities with more killings than the year before. The same held true as smaller cities, including Grand Rapids, Mich., and Rockford, Ill., and Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, saw hundreds more homicides than New York or Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials and experts around the United States have pointed to social and economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus, public sentiment toward police following Floyd’s death and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 79 officers were shot at in 2020, compared with 22 who were fired upon the year before. The number of officers who were struck by bullets doubled from five in 2019 to 10 in 2020.

— Associated Press

Pennsylvania

Group vandalizes federal buildings

A group of people dressed in black vandalized at least two federal buildings in downtown Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve, and police said they recovered molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices as they arrested seven people.

Officers spotted about 50 people, all in black, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, police said.

And a man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of a federal building and courthouse shortly before 9 p.m., police said. He fled with another man and two women, all of whom were arrested, police said.

Damage to the building was estimated at about $3,000. Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls, a sheriff’s van was defaced, and several windows were broken.

Three other people were also arrested in the area, a 25-year-old man and two women ages 22 and 26. Police said the man was carrying a glass jar with a fuse that had “a strong flammable odor,” as well as a plastic container with white powder labeled “Fire Starter.”

The younger woman had bottles with liquids that had “a chemical smell,” police said.

Chief Inspector Mike Cram earlier told reporters that officers recovered what he called “numerous molotov cocktails and some other devices which haven’t been identified.”

— Associated Press

Delaware

Man in plot to kidnap Whitmer seeks release

A Delaware man charged with plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan is asking to be released from prison as he awaits court hearings.

The News Journal in Delaware reports that federal prosecutors say in court filings that Barry Croft Jr. is a “violent extremist” and that releasing him would be “unreasonable.” Prosecutors describe Croft as one “ringleader” in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

After Croft was arrested in October, he appeared in Delaware District Court and consented to his case being transferred to Michigan, where all of his co-defendants are charged.

Croft hasn’t been able to appear in Michigan court because of delays in prisoner transfers out of the Philadelphia federal prison where he is jailed.

Federal officials writing in court documents said prisoner transfers were temporarily postponed and prison officials are working through a backlog of transfers. Croft’s attorney argued the “unreasonable delay” is “frustrating” Croft’s ability to build his defense against the charges.

— Associated Press

Christian schools in Ohio may resume in-person classes: A federal appeals court on Thursday provided the go-ahead for Christian schools in an Ohio county to resume holding in-person classes during the pandemic. The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit unanimously granted an injunction to Christian schools in the Toledo area who say their rights to religious expression have been violated by the Lucas County-Toledo Health Department's order shutting down all schools for grades seven through 12 from Dec. 4 until Jan. 11. Their attorneys pointed out that the order for all schools, public, private and parochial, aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus but still allowed nonreligious businesses such as gyms, office buildings and a casino to remain open. The order that forced Christian schools to close, "when measured against the more favorable treatment afforded these secular actors, amounts to a prohibition of religious exercise in violation of the First Amendment," the ruling stated.