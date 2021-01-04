As recently as last month, DeWine hinted he might veto the bill, saying lawmakers should focus on what he sent them. But on Monday, he signed the bill in “the spirit of cooperation” with the General Assembly.

“I look forward to working with members of the legislature in the future to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and to protect the rights of citizens who follow the law,” DeWine said.

He said he was disappointed lawmakers didn’t add the measures he sought for more than a year that would toughen background checks and boost penalties for felons committing new crimes with guns.

The governor has pushed these proposals since the Aug. 4, 2019, Dayton massacre that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Judge rejects bombing conviction challenges

The conviction of a Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb attached to his chest in New York City’s busiest subway station was properly returned by a Manhattan jury, a judge said in a decision released Monday.

The December 2017 attack by Akayed Ullah, 30, of Brooklyn, fizzled when the bomb barely exploded, burning Ullah but causing mostly minor injuries to others.

Judge Richard Sullivan rejected several challenges by Ullah to his November 2018 conviction for the attack in subway tunnels beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal. Those challenges included a claim that he did not provide support to the Islamic State group.

Sullivan said in a decision dated Dec. 31 but placed in the public record Monday that evidence “amply establishes” that Ullah acted at the group’s direction by “heeding the call of the organization’s propaganda and recruiting materials.”

The judge noted that Ullah told arresting officers he had viewed a video encouraging the kind of attack he tried to carry out. Sullivan said Ullah also told police that he carried out the attack “for the Islamic State.”

Ullah faces a mandatory 30-year prison term and could be locked up for life at a sentencing that is currently delayed by restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Gallicchio, a lawyer for Ullah, declined to comment. Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment.

Immediately after jurors left the courtroom after announcing their verdict, Ullah spoke out, saying he did not act on the Islamic State group’s behalf but instead planned the attack because he was angry that President Trump said he would bomb the Middle East.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Man returns statue's sword after 40 years

A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it.

Cindy P. Gaylord, the chair of Westfield’s Historical Commission, said a man contacted the city hall saying he had the sword stolen from the town’s statue of Gen. William Shepard in 1980, the Springfield Republican reported on Sunday.

Gaylord agreed to give the man anonymity if he returned the bronze sword and arranged for him and his wife to drop it off at her home, she said.

The man told her he had worked at a bar in the town while he was enrolled as a student at Westfield State University. After a night of drinking, he and a group of friends went to steal the sword, which he said he wrenched loose with just his own strength. When they realized what they had done the next morning, they were not sure how to return the sword without facing consequences.

The stolen sword was replaced with the help of a local sculptor and paid for by an anonymous donor, the newspaper reported. The returned sword is likely to be preserved by a local museum, the newspaper reported.

Shepard was born in the area in the 1730s and fought as a militia man and soldier in multiple wars, including the Revolutionary War. The town erected the bronze statue of him in 1919, the newspaper reported.