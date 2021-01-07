AD

Tyurin, 37, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud charges in 2019 for selling the stolen information to the crew headed by Tel Aviv-based Gery Shalon and working on his behalf to hack the computer networks of competition. Tyurin’s hacking of JPMorgan Chase alone netted 80 million victims and is considered one of the largest thefts of customer information against a U.S. financial institution in history.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain and he will be removed from the U.S. upon his release.

Prosecutors said that Tyurin for a time worked exclusively for Shalon, who is an Israeli citizen. Shalon with two other men, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein, “ran a variety of criminal businesses” that “catered to U.S. customers,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the U.S. attorney’s office.

Shalon was arrested at his home in Israel in 2015, leading investigators to uncover the identity of Tyurin through materials and communications that were recovered, authorities said.

Shalon and Orenstein were extradited to be prosecuted in the United States in June 2016.

Tyurin was ordered to forfeit about $20 million, and he will likely owe the same amount in restitution after a hearing scheduled for April 6.

— Shayna Jacobs

ILLINOIS

Lawmaker criticized over Hitler remark

A growing number of Democrats called Thursday for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, a newly sworn-in Republican who quoted Adolf Hitler at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol this week.

U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman, both Illinois Democrats, along with a contingent of state legislators circulating a petition, demanded Miller step down immediately.

“There are some things that cross a very definite line and that was one of them,” said Schakowsky, who is Jewish. “At a moment like this, when emotions have been so high on all sides, to invoke the name of Hitler was about as inappropriate and wrong as you can get.”

Miller spoke Tuesday at a rally hosted by the conservative group Moms for America. It took place a day before violent supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol. Miller was among those who voted to overturn election results for President-elect Joe Biden. At the rally, Miller was discussing the need to appeal to young people and said: “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ ”

Miller’s spokeswoman didn’t respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

Her comments drew swift criticism, including from the World Jewish Congress, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Jewish state legislators.

Miller, 61, was sworn in Sunday after handily winning the November election to fill the seat left vacant by Republican John Shimkus’s retirement. It’s her first time in public office. Miller runs a farm with her husband, Republican state Rep. Chris Miller. Her congressional district covers a wide swath of southeastern Illinois along the Indiana border.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Ex-NYPD sergeant charged with fraud

A former New York Police Department sergeant was charged Thursday with lying to cheat a fund set up to reimburse victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Sally Spinosa was arrested on charges of submitting false claims, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The last charge carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence.

The 55-year-old Freehold, N.J., resident falsely claimed to have worked hundreds of hours from September 2001 and June 2002 in the recovery effort after the attacks, federal authorities said in a release.