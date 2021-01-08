Boling declined to provide any further information regarding the nature of the searches or how many lawmakers were involved.

A spokesman for the FBI referred all questions to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) told reporters Friday that he had spoken to Sexton but that the FBI did not contact him about the raids.

COLORADO

Grand jury to probe Black man's death

Colorado’s attorney general on Friday convened a grand jury probe into the death of Elijah McClain, a young unarmed Black man placed in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine while under arrest.

McClain, 23, was walking alone in the Denver suburb of Aurora in August 2019 when he was stopped and subdued by three police officers responding to a report that he had been seen acting suspiciously.

He went into cardiac arrest after the encounter, during which police had restrained him using a carotid hold around his neck and paramedics had administered a dose of ketamine. McClain died days later at a hospital.

Local prosecutors declined to file charges in the case, citing an autopsy that listed the cause of death as undetermined.

But Gov. Jared Polis (D) later ordered the state attorney general’s office to conduct an independent investigation. The attorney general, Phil Weiser, said in a statement Friday that he has opened a grand jury probe as part of that inquiry.

Weiser’s office has also opened a broad investigation of the Aurora police department to determine whether its practices and patterns of conduct might pose civil rights violations.

McClain’s family, which says he had committed no crime, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Aurora and its police in August 2020, alleging murder and excessive use of force against Black people.