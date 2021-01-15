The NRA was chartered in New York state in 1871 but has long had most of its employees based in the Washington area.

Last summer, James (D) filed a lawsuit that called for the removal of NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre from the leadership post he had held for four decades, saying he and other officials used the nonprofit group to finance a luxurious lifestyle. LaPierre kicked back at James in making the announcement of the planned move.

“Obviously, an important part of this plan is ‘dumping New York,’ ” LaPierre said in a prepared statement.

The NRA laid out a plan that involves some restructuring, including declaring bankruptcy in Texas, though the organization said Friday it is at the strongest financial position in its history.

James, in her response late Friday, said: “While we review this filing, we will not allow the NRA to use this or any other tactic to evade accountability and my office’s oversight.”

— Tom Hamburger

and Beth Reinhard

WISCONSIN

Teen charged with killing infant daughter

A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors.

Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He’s being held on $1 million bail following a hearing this week in Green County Circuit Court in Monroe.

His public defender did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

According to a criminal complaint, the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head. The complaint says Kruckenburg-Anderson’s girlfriend gave birth to the child, whom she named Harper, in a bathtub at her home in Albany.

Prosecutors said the couple decided they could not keep the baby and talked about several options, including dropping her off at a local fire station or placing her up for adoption, the State Journal reported.

They agreed Kruckenberg-Anderson would get rid of the infant simply by dropping her somewhere, according to authorities. Several days later, the girlfriend’s father called police to report that Kruckenberg-Anderson had taken the child and the baby had not been seen since.

Kruckenberg-Anderson was arrested Sunday. A preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 20.