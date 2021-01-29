Perkins’s stolen car was later found. Investigators believe a call was put in for an Uber with the intention of robbing the driver, the prosecutor said.
The teens were arrested Monday. Both face probable cause conferences on Feb. 10. Court records do not list attorneys for them.
“The evidence in this case will show that these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him, and left him in an alley to die,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
26 animals rescued at weigh station
Florida animal welfare workers rescued 26 animals, including an alpaca, a lemur, miniature horses, dogs, cats, horses and donkeys, following a vehicle inspection, officials said.
The animals were riding inside a single trailer being pulled by a vehicle with expired plates when it stopped Tuesday at a weigh station in Nassau County, Fla., county officials posted on Facebook. The county is located just north of Jacksonville.
Nassau County Animal Services had responded following a call from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The vehicle’s driver, Loren McCutcheon, 54, was charged with cruelty to animals and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Nassau County court records.
According to an arrest report, three of the bays with the animals were covered in urine and feces, officials said. One of the bays contained two donkeys that could not stand because they were lying under two horses, the report said.
— Associated Press