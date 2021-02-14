All day | The Eurogroup holds a meeting in Brussels. For developments, visit washingtonpost.com/world.

All day | The Parinirvana Day Buddhist festival is celebrated in East Asia. Visit washingtonpost.com/world for details.

All day | West African nations in the G5 Sahel alliance hold a summit on security in Chad. For developments, visit washingtonpost.com/world.

10 a.m. | George Washington’s Mount Vernon holds a virtual wreath-laying ceremony to celebrate Presidents’ Day. Visit washingtonpost.com/local for details.

Happening Today

For the latest updates all day, visit washingtonpost.com.