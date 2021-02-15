She said during an online news conference that she was taking over at a time when the WTO “is facing so many challenges, and it’s clear to me that deep and wide-ranging reforms are needed. . . . It cannot be business as usual.”

Her first priority would be quickly addressing the economic and health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, such as by lifting export restrictions on supplies and vaccines and encouraging the manufacturing of vaccines in more countries. Other big tasks include reforming the organization’s dispute-resolution process and finding ways for trade rules to deal with change such as digitalization and e-commerce.

AD

AD

She takes over after four turbulent years in which President Donald Trump used new tariffs, or import taxes, against China and the European Union to push his trade agenda.

— Associated Press

Myanmar

Security forces attack anti-coup protesters

Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power this month to reinstate the elected government.

More than 1,000 protesters rallied in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, when at least 10 trucks full of soldiers and police arrived and immediately started firing slingshots toward the protesters, according to a photographer who witnessed the events.

AD

The soldiers and police then attacked the protesters with sticks. Local media reported that rubber bullets were fired into the crowd and that a few people were injured.

AD

In the capital, Naypyitaw, protesters gathered outside a police station, demanding the release of a group of high school students detained while joining anti-coup activities.

One who managed to escape told reporters that the students — thought to range in age from 13 to 16 — were demonstrating peacefully when a line of riot police suddenly arrived and began arresting them.

— Associated Press

Congo

At least 60 killed in shipwreck on river

At least 60 people died when a passenger barge carrying more than 700 people became shipwrecked on the Congo River, Congo’s humanitarian affairs minister, Steve Mbikayi, said Monday.

AD

About 300 survivors had been found near the scene of the nighttime accident in Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the country, but 240 remained unaccounted for.

— Reuters

Soldiers held in torture incident: Cameroon has detained eight soldiers after a video emerged over the weekend showing them in uniform torturing a victim with a machete until he fell unconscious, the Central African nation’s Defense Ministry said Monday. The incident, which occurred Feb. 11 in the North West Region, one of the country’s English-speaking regions where separatist insurgents have been battling government forces since 2017, is the latest in a series of atrocities and suspected rights abuse in the drawn-out conflict.

AD

AD

Danish man charged with planning attack: A naturalized Danish man was charged Monday with planning to commit an act of terror in an unknown location in Denmark or abroad, Denmark’s top prosecutor said. The 24-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested in April last year after he bought a firearm, two clips and 50 rounds of ammunition, Chief Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said.

Greece hit by intense snowstorm: The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport and trapped people in their homes on Monday. A cold front swept across the country from Saturday, driving temperatures down to minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit in northern Greece and causing rare snowfall in Athens. Power cuts were reported across mainland Greece and on islands off its eastern coast that were lashed by gale- force winds, the main power grid operator said.