Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. One officer was in serious but stable condition, and the other was being treated for minor injuries. A third officer who was hurt was treated at a hospital Saturday and released.

A police spokesman, Officer Trevor Macy, told the Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the officers entered.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Astronauts install frames in spacewalk

Spacewalking astronauts ventured out Sunday to install support frames for new high-efficiency solar panels arriving at the International Space Station later this year.

NASA’s Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put the first set of mounting brackets and struts together, then bolted them into place next to the station’s oldest and most degraded solar wings. But the work took longer than expected, and they barely got started on the second set before calling it quits. Rubins will finish the job during a second spacewalk later this week.

The spacewalkers had to lug out the hundreds of pounds of mounting brackets and struts in eight-foot duffle-style bags. The equipment was so big and awkward that it had to be taken apart like furniture just to get through the hatch.

With more people and experiments flying on the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running, NASA said. The six new solar panels — to be delivered in pairs by SpaceX over the coming year or so — should boost the station’s electrical capability by as much as 30 percent.

— Associated Press

Michigan university dismisses professor: A science professor at a university in central Michigan who claimed that sinister forces were targeting him and breaking into his home has been fired months after using racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs on Twitter. Thomas Brennan announced tweeted Saturday that he had been fired, and Ferris State University later confirmed that he was dismissed last week, the Detroit News reported. The Big Rapids-based university, which put Brennan on administrative leave in November, declined to comment further. The Torch, the university's student-run newspaper, first reported about the tweets in November. According to the newspaper's screenshots, one tweet said: "Covid19 is another jewish revolution." In a statement linked to his Saturday post, Brennan expressed remorse for the tweets. But he said they were a consequence of self-destructive behavior and migraines that stemmed from a "secret program" in which electromagnetic fields and nanotechnology were deployed against him.