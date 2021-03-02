Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release Monday that two witnesses corroborated the officer’s account. One said Sanders appeared to have a gun, and another said Sanders had his arm extended and was moving toward the officer when he was shot.

Peters Baker said evidence in the case doesn’t support charges.

Civil rights leaders in Kansas City said the decision sends a message that the city’s officers can fatally shoot Black people without fear of reprisal.

— Associated Press

Defense Department

Bergdahl appeals court-martial

A former U.S. Army soldier who was court-martialed after he left his post in Afghanistan and was captured by the Taliban is asking a federal judge to overturn his military conviction, saying his trial was unduly influenced when President Donald Trump repeatedly made disparaging comments about him and called for his execution.

Bowe Bergdahl filed the complaint in federal court in D.C. last month, asking a judge to overturn his court-martial conviction. Bergdahl says Trump’s statements and actions by the late U.S. senator John McCain and his military judge violated his Fifth Amendment right to a fair trial.

Bergdahl was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after the then-23-year-old from Hailey, Idaho, left his post in Afghanistan in 2009. The soldier maintained he was trying to get outside his post so he could report what he saw as poor leadership within his unit, but he was abducted by the Taliban and held captive for nearly five years.

Other U.S. troops took part in a lengthy search for Bergdahl, and several sustained serious wounds during the efforts. Bergdahl was ultimately returned as part of a prisoner swap negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2014.

The swap was criticized by Republicans, and Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a “dirty, rotten traitor” during campaign rallies and other events.

McCain also criticized the prisoner exchange, saying that he applauded Bergdahl’s return home but that the swap put American service members at risk.

At the end of his court-martial, Bergdahl was dishonorably discharged, demoted in rank from sergeant to private and ordered to forfeit $10,000 in pay.