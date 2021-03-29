“I can’t emphasize how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he said. “Early detection can truly save lives.”

— John Wagner

MICHIGAN

3 to face trial in plot to kidnap governor

A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Judge Michael Klaeren ruled that there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court to stand trial.

Arguments were heard Monday by Klaeren following three earlier days of testimony.

The three men are accused of aiding six others who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Five more people are also charged in state courts. The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Klaeren said there was enough evidence for trial on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and using a firearm during a felony. Klaeren dismissed a charge of threat of terrorism against Musico and Morrison. Bellar didn’t face that charge.

The threat of terrorism, providing material support for terrorist acts and gang membership charges each are 20-year felonies. Felony firearm charges carry two-year maximum prison sentences.

Each lives in Michigan. Morrison, 26, and Musico, 42, are from Munith. Bellar, 21, is from Milford.

— Associated Press

Czech billionaire among those killed in Alaska helicopter crash: Petr Kellner, 56, the Czech Republic's richest man and founder of investment group PPF, was among five people killed in a helicopter crash on a skiing trip in Alaska on Saturday. The crash happened near Knik Glacier northeast of Anchorage, the Alaska State Troopers said. One survivor was taken to a hospital, the agency said, adding that the group had been on a heli-ski tour. A spokeswoman for the exclusive Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, where the crash victims were staying, said Kellner had been a frequent guest since 2012. Kellner's wealth is estimated at $17.5 billion, according to Forbes. He was the world's 68th richest person on Forbes's 2020 list, tied with media giant Rupert Murdoch and his family. Kellner is survived by his wife, Renata, and four children.

Mount Rushmore closed over wildfires: Wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have shut down Mount Rushmore and forced evacuations of some residents in an area west of Rapid City, authorities said Monday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Department said agencies were responding to a "major fire" in the Nemo area, about 15 miles northwest of Rapid City. Authorities said fire led to evacuations along about a half-dozen roads and subdivisions. Another blaze southwest of Rapid City, covering an estimated 20 acres near Keystone, caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close, the Rapid City Journal reported.