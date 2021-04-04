In the video, shared widely on social media, several young people are gathered in a street. A young man in a red hoodie runs into one of the victims, who police later said was a 56-year-old man, and falls to the ground. The attacker gets up and approaches the male victim, who had backed away.

The video cuts to a different view of the incident a few moments later and shows the man attempting to defend himself by kicking toward the attacker. The assailant then charges toward the couple and throws punches at the man as his female companion clings to his arm and screams.

The attacker in the red hoodie runs from the couple. Then the video cuts to the person behind the camera walking up to the male victim, saying “f----d your whole life up.”

Wendy Haddow, a public information officer for the Tacoma police, told The Washington Post that the department has arrested one suspect so far, and “there is no known motive at this time.” She said in an email that it is “up to the prosecutor’s office if the additional charge of malicious harassment (hate crime) is added.”

She said the teen in custody is allegedly the one who threw the punches. He or one of his friends posted the video on social media, Haddow said.

— Lateshia Beachum

Oklahoma

Soldiers suspended amid assault inquiry

Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post’s commanding general said.

Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

The woman made a formal complaint March 27, but it is unclear when the alleged assault took place. Kamper also didn’t say how many people are alleged to have been involved, only referring to them as members of a cadre. He said they were “suspended from their normal duties, removed from any trainee environment and are all presumed innocent pending a full and thorough investigation.”

Kamper said the allegation was “immediately reported to law enforcement” and is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault in the military became an issue of heightened national concern last year after the killing of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at an Army post in Texas. Army investigators said Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by a fellow soldier who later killed himself. Guillen’s family has said she was sexually harassed by that soldier, but the Army has said there is no evidence of that.

— Associated Press

Guantánamo Bay

Prisoners transferred to adjacent facility

A once-secret unit within the Guantánamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba, the U.S. military said Sunday.

The prisoners at Camp 7 were transferred to a facility adjacent to where the other detainees on the base are held as part of what U.S. Southern Command said in a statement was an effort to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

Miami-based Southern Command, which oversees the detention center at the southeastern edge of Cuba, did not say how many prisoners were moved. Officials have previously said about 14 men were held in Camp 7. There are 40 prisoners at Guantánamo.

Camp 7 opened in December 2006 for prisoners previously held in a network of clandestine CIA detention facilities, often referred to as “black sites,” where they were subjected to brutal interrogation techniques.

The military long refused to even acknowledge the location of Camp 7 on the base and has never allowed journalists to see the inside of the facility.