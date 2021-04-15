The decision means Riles’s case will be sent back to a Houston courtroom for resentencing.

He was sent to death row in 1976 for fatally shooting John Thomas Henry in 1974 at a Houston car lot following a disagreement over a vehicle. A co-defendant, Herbert Washington, was also sentenced to death, but his sentence was overturned, and he later pleaded guilty to two related charges and was sentenced to 50 and 25 years in prison.

When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that Texas laws on jury instructions were unconstitutional because they didn’t allow intellectual disability or mental illness as mitigating evidence in the punishment phase of a capital murder trial.

But Riles remained in legal limbo because he didn’t have legal representation for decades and lower courts did not enforce the Supreme Court’s decision until at least 2007, Jim Marcus, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law and one of Riles’s attorneys, said Thursday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg did not challenge the effort to overturn the death sentence.

— Associated Press

Police kill man who opened fire at airport

A handgun-wielding man who opened fire outside the San Antonio airport was fatally shot by police Thursday, hours after he had shot at vehicles from a highway overpass in the northern part of the city, officials said.

The city’s airport was placed on lockdown after police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a car driving the wrong way on a road at the airport, Police Chief William McManus said. An officer stopped the car at Terminal B and the man jumped out and began shooting, he said.

Police returned fire, hitting the man, McManus said. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one else was hit by gunfire.

McManus said the shooter, who was not identified, was a man in his 40s who police have interacted with before. The man has a history of mental illness, McManus said.

Flight operations at the airport were not interrupted, according to the website FlightAware.com.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Officer on leave over arrest of woman, 73

A police officer who arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia, pushing her to the ground and handcuffing her, after she walked away from a store without paying for about $14 worth of items last year was placed on administrative leave Thursday pending the outcome of a police investigation into the arrest.

The moves came a day after Karen Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Loveland and police officers over her June 2020 arrest. Two other officers targeted in the lawsuit — a backup officer and a supervisory sergeant — have been reassigned to administrative duties, the Loveland Police Department said.

Police body-camera video made public Wednesday and included as part of Garner’s lawsuit show an officer approaching her as she walked through a field along a road last summer where she had been picking wildflowers.

She shrugs with her arms outstretched when he questions why she did not stop despite him following her in a patrol car with his lights and sirens on, the video shows.

When she then turns her back to him and starts walking away, the video shows the officer quickly grab one of her arms, puts it behind her back and pushes her 80-pound body to the ground and puts her in handcuffs as she looks confused and repeatedly says, “I am going home.”

She initially holds on to the flowers in her restrained hands behind her back, the video shows.

When the video shows her questioning what is happening, the officer says, “I told you to stop. You don’t get to act this way.”

The footage later shows Garner being held against the hood of the patrol car with her left arm bent up next to her head.

According to the lawsuit, Walmart employees asked Garner to return to the store when they saw her leave without paying and took the items back — a soda, a candy bar, a T-shirt, and wipe refills — denying her request to pay for the items.

Someone from Walmart then called police to report Garner and the direction she was walking but said the store had not suffered a loss, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, claims that no one sought medical help for Garner until about six hours after she was arrested, when a deputy in the jail noticed she needed help.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Honduran exits church sanctuary after 3 years

After over three years living in a Salt Lake City church to avoid being deported, Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez stepped outside Thursday with tears in her eyes as church congregants and friends cheered, celebrating her newfound freedom.

Chavez and her two young daughters took sanctuary in First Unitarian Church in January 2018 after she said she fled an abusive boyfriend in Honduras and sought asylum in the United States but was denied.

Chavez entered the United States illegally in June 2014 and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2016. After exhausting her appeals in January 2018, Chavez had a plane ticket home to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She instead accepted an offer of sanctuary from the church.

Chavez said she received a notice from Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday that she had been granted a so-called a stay of removal, which limits her risk of being deported for a year.