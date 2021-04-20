The shooting happened around 11 a.m. inside an office upstairs from the shopping floor at the Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

There were a “couple hundred” shoppers inside the store at the time, he said. The names of the victims have not been made public. The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store employee, Ryder said. The other two victims were hospitalized but conscious and alert.

Police identified the suspected gunman as Wilson and gave a date of birth for him indicating he is 31 years old. He had been employed by that store, but it was unclear whether he was still working there, Ryder said.

Wilson was wearing all black and carrying a small handgun as he fled westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, Ryder told reporters at a news conference. He was arrested after police converged on a neighborhood in nearby Hempstead, which is east of the grocery store.

Curran said nearby schools were told not to admit visitors, and residents were asked to remain indoors.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Russian shot at border pleads guilty to reentry

A Russian immigrant who once staged a month-long hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot several months later during a struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border has pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after he was deported.

Evgenii Glushchenko acknowledged during a court hearing Tuesday in Tucson that he illegally crossed the border east of Lukeville, Ariz., in November 2019. He was shot in the thigh by a Border Patrol agent who tried to apprehend him.

His plea agreement calls for a sentence of time served and said a charge of assaulting a federal agent will be dismissed at sentencing, which is scheduled for June 29.

About five months before the shooting, Glushchenko lost 25 percent of his body weight as he refused to eat until he was released from detention, leading a judge to give authorities the power to force-feed Glushchenko.

Once deported to Russia, Glushchenko resurfaced in Arizona several months later and was injured in the shooting.

One of his attorneys has said Glushchenko came to the United States seeking asylum because he is a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, which Russia banned in 2017 and declared to be an extremist organization.

— Associated Press

Two injured in Army helicopter training crash in Alabama: Two people were wounded Tuesday when an Army helicopter crashed at a training base in south Alabama, military officials said. Fort Rucker officials said the "aviation mishap" involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter. The two-person crew was conducting flight training. The incident occurred at Fort Rucker's Brown Stagefield heliport, near New Brockton. The two people onboard were evacuated for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The helicopter was damaged.