Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening along I-85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The news release said details about the people in the van will be announced in the coming days. The occupants were members of a sober living group, Gwinnett County police told WXIA-TV on Sunday.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash. Information at the scene led police to think another vehicle may have been involved.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Chinese American beaten in East Harlem

A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said.

The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. The police department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and nationwide.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) called the assault “outrageous” on Twitter. “Make no mistake, we will find the perpetrator and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said Saturday. Police did not release the victim’s name, but multiple news outlets identified him as Yao Pan Ma, a former restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.

— Associated Press

Remains identified as victim of serial killer: Human remains found at a northwestern Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities announced Sunday. The Newton County Coroner's Office in Indiana identified the victim as John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. No age was given. He was among four "young men" found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on Oct. 18, 1983, according to the office. Two others, Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, have been identified, leaving one victim nameless, according to authorities. Brandenburg, called "Johnny" by his mother, had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. Eyler was on death row for the 1984 murder of Danny Bridges, 15.

Police investigate hate messages outside mosque: Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, N.D., and Moorhead, Minn., metropolitan area. Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said the graffiti was found in several areas on and around the building. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask. The two cities are "sharing overwhelming support" for the Islamic congregation, officials said in a release. "Hate will not have a home in Moorhead," Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said. "The words and symbols defacing the Islamic Center are horrifying to view, but we must view them to bear witness and understand the magnitude and depth of how these hate-filled words impact those in our community."