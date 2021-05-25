The suit had asked that the bureau be held to its original March 31, 2021, deadline or as soon as possible thereafter, despite pandemic-related delays that caused the agency to reset most major decennial count deadlines by several months.
The bureau has more recently said it can release a less user-friendly version of the data to all states by Aug. 16.
Ohio officials use census data to redraw legislative maps for state and federal elections.
— Tara Bahrampour
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
Army Reserve soldiers reprimanded in probe
A months-long investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based Army Reserve unit mishandled sexual assault complaints has ended with the reprimand of 12 soldiers, the unit’s general relinquishing command, and unknown disciplinary actions against two senior leaders and three civilian employees, Army Reserve officials said.
The Army launched a review of the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 at the request of Sens. Richard J. Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. The Democratic senators cited an Associated Press article about allegations of improper internal investigations into sexual assault complaints within the unit and retaliation against a whistleblower.
Seven officers were reprimanded and five other soldiers were given counseling statements, Maj. Gen. Gregory Mosser, the Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, told reporters Monday. Action to address findings involving three civilian employees is pending, he added. He declined to name any of the soldiers or civilians or explain their violations or what discipline the civilians might face. The Pentagon issued a news release Tuesday noting that “administrative actions” have been taken against two senior leaders for “performance failures.” The release did not elaborate, citing the individuals’ privacy.
The Army Reserve suspended the 416th’s commander, Maj. Gen. Miyako Schanely, last summer as the investigation was proceeding. Mosser declined to answer questions about her status. The Pentagon news release said the investigation found that Schanely failed to properly implement the Army’s sexual harassment and assault program and that she has relinquished her command.
The 416th, based in the Chicago suburb of Darien, provides technical and engineering support for U.S. military forces and serves as the headquarters for nearly 11,000 soldiers in 26 states west of the Mississippi River.
— Associated Press