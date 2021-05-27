Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both White, attack Ellis without provocation, according to a probable-cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court. Rankine, who is described as Asian in court documents, is accused of putting pressure on Ellis’s back as he said he couldn’t breathe.
Ellis, 33, died on March 3, 2020 — Tasered, handcuffed and hogtied, with his face covered by a spit hood — just weeks before George Floyd’s death under the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer, which was followed by a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.
The Pierce County medical examiner called Ellis’s death a homicide and attributed it to lack of oxygen from being restrained, with an enlarged heart and methamphetamine intoxication as contributing factors.
The encounter began after Burbank and Collins reported seeing Ellis trying to get into occupied cars at a red light. They cast Ellis as the aggressor, saying he punched the window of their cruiser and attacked them as they got out, according to statements from other officers cited in the charging documents.
Five Tacoma officers have been on paid home leave pending the charging decision, and Ferguson said the investigation is continuing. Attorneys for the defendants did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
— Associated Press
ALABAMA
Ex-astronaut guilty in traffic deaths of 2 girls
A former NASA space shuttle commander indicted on reckless murder charges in the traffic deaths of two girls pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday nearly five years after the crash.
James Halsell Jr., 64, of Huntsville, pleaded guilty to two manslaughter and two assault charges during a hearing in which relatives of the victims wore shirts emblazoned with images of Niomi Deona James, 11, and Jayla Latrick Parler, 13, who were killed when a car driven by Halsell slammed into one driven by their father in rural Tuscaloosa County.
While Halsell could have received 20 years for each manslaughter charge and 10 years for each assault charge, a judge agreed to probation and ordered him to spend four years in prison without early release, followed by 10 years on supervised release. Halsell could be sent back to prison for 16 years if he violates probation after his release, said District Attorney Hays Webb, who opposed the lighter treatment.
The former astronaut, who went to work in the aerospace industry after leaving NASA in 2006, apologized in court and was taken into custody immediately the hearing.
Authorities alleged Halsell was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in June 2016 when he drove a rental car into the rear end of one carrying the girls on a remote highway. The girls’ father, Pernell James, and a woman were injured but recovered.
— Associated Press
SPACE EXPLORATION
Error sends Mars helicopter on wild ride
A navigation timing error sent NASA’s little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first major problem since it took to the Martian skies last month.
The experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity, managed to land safely, officials at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported Thursday.
The trouble cropped up about a minute into the helicopter’s sixth test flight last Saturday at an altitude of 33 feet. One of the numerous pictures taken by an onboard camera did not register in the navigation system, throwing the entire timing sequence off and confusing the craft about its location.
Ingenuity began tilting back and forth as much as 20 degrees and suffered power consumption spikes, according to Havard Grip, the helicopter’s chief pilot.
A built-in system to provide extra margin for stability “came to the rescue,” he wrote in an online status update. The helicopter landed within 16 feet of its intended touchdown site.
Ingenuity became the first aircraft to make a powered flight on another planet in April, two months after landing on Mars with NASA’s rover Perseverance.
The four-pound helicopter aced its first five flights, each one more challenging than before. NASA was so impressed by the $85 million tech demo that it extended its mission by at least a month.
— Associated Press