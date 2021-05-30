Man shot, killed after authorities say he hit deputy with car: A man who struck a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle early Sunday morning following a chase in rural southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a deputy, authorities said. After Pushmataha County sheriff's deputies pulled the man over for a traffic stop about 2:45 a.m. west of Antlers, he drove away, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI said the deputies then pursued the vehicle, which carried a female passenger, for several miles along rural county roads. Eventually, the man stopped, and deputies approached. As the passenger was being removed from the vehicle, the man tried to drive away again and struck a deputy with the vehicle, the OSBI said. A deputy shot the man, who died at the scene, the OSBI said. The OSBI, which is investigating, said the man's name will be released after his family is notified.