Two people were declared dead at the scene. More than 20 victims with injuries were taken to hospitals, police said in a news release. Later on Sunday, Ramirez said three people were in critical condition. Authorities estimated that 20 to 25 people were shot.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and no suspects had been identified. Investigators have urged those in the community with any knowledge about the gunmen and their whereabouts to come forward. Ramirez told WPLG that authorities were “battling a code of silence” in trying to find more information.
“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”
Police have not released the victims’ identities.
El Mula Banquet Hall had promoted the event on Instagram as a Memorial Day weekend album-release party featuring music from local rappers, hookah, billiards and dancing.
One grieving father urged people to share what they know about the shooting.
Angelica Green told WPLG that her 24-year-old son was among those who had been shot early Sunday.
“He called us frantic, saying he had been shot, that it hurts and that he loves us,” she said. “He said the guys came with ski masks and hoodies and just started shooting up the crowd.”
— Timothy Bella
TENNESSEE
Search for bodies in plane crash continues
Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series, who are thought to have been killed in a crash of a small jet into a Tennessee lake Saturday.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half-mile-wide debris field in the lake.
County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tenn. Their names were released after family members had been notified.
Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.
— Associated Press
Man shot, killed after authorities say he hit deputy with car: A man who struck a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle early Sunday morning following a chase in rural southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a deputy, authorities said. After Pushmataha County sheriff's deputies pulled the man over for a traffic stop about 2:45 a.m. west of Antlers, he drove away, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI said the deputies then pursued the vehicle, which carried a female passenger, for several miles along rural county roads. Eventually, the man stopped, and deputies approached. As the passenger was being removed from the vehicle, the man tried to drive away again and struck a deputy with the vehicle, the OSBI said. A deputy shot the man, who died at the scene, the OSBI said. The OSBI, which is investigating, said the man's name will be released after his family is notified.
— Associated Press