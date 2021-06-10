Detectives are reviewing security video and talking to witnesses, said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera. She said investigators believe the shooter and the victims may have known each other. No names have been released.
Juan Guardia told the Palm Beach Post that he was in the deli area when the shooting happened in the produce aisle.
“I was scared. It’s sad because everything happened fast. Everyone was running, some employees were crying,” Guardia said.
Ron Glassman, a stress management consultant, had just parked his car and was heading to another shop when about 50 customers and employees in small clusters came running out of the Publix yelling, “There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter. Don’t go in there.”
He said armed sheriff’s deputies wearing helmets and bulletproof vests arrived about five minutes later.
Publix, in a statement, said, “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy.” The company added that it is cooperating with law enforcement but declined further comment. Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.
Royal Palm Beach is a suburb of 40,000 residents about 15 miles inland from Palm Beach.
CALIFORNIA
Durst hospitalized, delaying murder trial
Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir on trial in the killing of his best friend, was hospitalized Thursday for an unspecified health issue, according to the judge in the long-delayed trial.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham said in court that Durst was sent to a hospital in the jail system for “some incident this morning involving his health,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Windham said jail staff found the 78-year-old “down” and not in his wheelchair Thursday morning. The judge dismissed the jury and delayed the proceeding to Monday morning.
Chip Lewis, one of Durst’s attorneys, had no information about his client’s condition. “All we know is that he was hospitalized earlier this morning,” Lewis wrote in an email to the Times.
Durst has been escorted into court each morning in a wheelchair since the trial resumed last month after a 14-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of his friend Susan Berman, who was shot in the back of the head in her Los Angeles home in December 2000. Prosecutors say he silenced Berman before she could tell police that she helped him cover up the killing of his wife, Kathie, in New York in 1982. Durst, an eccentric worth more than an estimated $100 million, is being held without bail. He is only charged with Berman’s killing but prosecutors are using his wife’s disappearance and neighbor’s slaying in Texas to build their case against him.
Man sentenced for beheading bear on reservation: A federal judge has sentenced a man to 15 months in prison for killing and then beheading a 700-pound black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson sentenced 39-year-old James Stimac on Wednesday. The bear is one of seven clan animals of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. The tribe doesn't allow non-Indians to hunt bear on its reservation. According to prosecutors, Stimac, of Brainerd, Minn., isn't a Red Lake tribal member and entered the reservation without permission in September 2019. He used a compound bow to shoot and kill the bear. He returned the next day and posed for photographs with the carcass. The bear was too big to move so he sawed its head off and took it to a taxidermist in Ironton to make it into a trophy. He left the remainder of the carcass to rot.
