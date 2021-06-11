Sterling’s family issued a statement Friday confirming acceptance of the settlement after news outlets reported that court documents showed they had moved to have the suit dismissed last month. The settlement had been approved earlier in the year by the Metro Council for Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.
“As a community, we must work together to implement changes in policy and in our community to ensure that no other families in Baton Rouge will endure this loss, trauma, or heartbreak,” Mayor Sharon Broome said in her statement.
The officer who shot Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store lost his job and another officer was suspended. Neither was charged criminally after state and federal investigations.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Sterling’s five children in 2017 by their mothers.
FLORIDA
Sheriff: Shooter made Facebook threats
The gunman who stalked and then fatally shot a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had been threatening to kill people, including children, on his Facebook page, but no one reported him, a Florida sheriff said Friday.
Timothy J. Wall, 55, had been making the threats for some time before he walked into a Publix in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday, stalked his victims in the produce aisle before first shooting the child and then the woman before killing himself, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his detectives said. Detectives have found no connection between Wall and the woman.
“He has said, ‘I want to kill people and children.’ He’s got friends. Obviously, they saw that. His ex-wife said that he has been acting strange. He thinks he is being followed. He’s paranoid,” Bradshaw said at a news conference. “If it sounds like I’m angry, I am.”
Under Florida’s so-called red-flag law, a law enforcement agency can seek an order from a judge to seize the firearms of anyone shown to be a danger to themselves or others and hold them for a year. That can be extended if an agency shows the person is still a danger.
Facebook also allows users to report troubling posts and will forward them to law enforcement.
The ex-wife’s family told the Palm Beach Post that she did try to get Wall help, but no one listened.
“My sister was going to the courthouse, going to police, telling everyone he needs help. My sister was trying to help him but didn’t know how,” Maia Knight, Wall’s former sister-in-law, said.
Maj. Talal Masri, the lead detective, said the 69-year-old woman pushed her grandson into the store shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, using a cart shaped like a racecar so the toddler could play while the adult shopped. Authorities have not released the victims’ names.
About 20 minutes later, Wall arrived at the store on a red scooter. He and his ex-wife had previously owned a dry cleaner in the shopping center, state records show. Video shows he had been inside both the Publix and a nearby drugstore earlier in the morning and had approached people but then turned away, Masri said.
MASSACHUSETTS
Lobster diver caught in whale's mouth
A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning said he thought he was going to die.
Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from Cape Cod Hospital that he was about 45 feet deep in the waters off Provincetown when “all of a sudden, I felt this huge bump and everything went dark.”
He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn’t in any pain.
“Then I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth . . . and he’s trying to swallow me,’ ” he said. “And I thought to myself, ‘Okay, this is it — I’m finally — I’m going to die.’ ”
Packard estimates he was in the whale’s mouth for about 30 seconds but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in.
Then the whale surfaced, shook its head and spat him out.
His sister, Cynthia Packard, originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.
Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.
Humpbacks are not aggressive, and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, probably sand lance.
