Militia members arrested after standoff

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the suspects have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, among other crimes. Two men are refusing to identify themselves, and a third is an unnamed 17-year-old. The identified suspects are Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, 29; Robert Rodriguez, 21; Wilfredo Hernandez, 23; Alban el Curraugh, 27; Aaron Lamont Johnson, 29; Quinn Cumberlander, 40; Lamar Dow, 34; and Conrad Pierre, 29.
They have been identified as members of Rise of the Moors, a “Moorish sovereign citizens” group whose adherents say they are part of their own sovereign nation and therefore are not subject to any U.S. law.
According to the group’s website, Rise of the Moors is based in Pawtucket, R.I., and is one of 25 active anti-government sovereign-citizen groups identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2020. One expert on the group said its members consider themselves separate from the United States.
— Max Hauptman
OREGON
Record-breaking heat wave turns deadly
A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, a number the state’s governor called “absolutely unacceptable.”
“Following events like this we always do reviews and see what we can do better next time,” Gov. Kate Brown (D) said Sunday on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the northwestern United States and southwestern Canada.
Records included 116 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland and 108 degrees in Seattle. The hot weather was headed east, with temperatures well above 100 degrees forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and eastern Montana.
Government officials warned people about the heat, supplied water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations, Brown said.
“We still lost too many lives,” she said.
Scientists consider the heat wave an ultrarare event that is nonetheless consistent with the effects of human-caused climate change.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Fort Worth shooting leaves 8 wounded
Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.
Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. They said no suspects were in custody.
Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.
On Sunday afternoon, detectives had determined that the shooting began after an argument between several men. Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people. Multiple people in the area then returned fire, they added.
Most of those wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.
— Associated Press