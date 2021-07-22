Three women who were newly eligible for Medicaid sued after Gov. Mike Parson (R) refused to implement it July 1 because the GOP-led legislature didn’t set aside any extra money for it in the state budget.
Supreme Court judges didn’t issue an order to force Parson to begin providing services to newly eligible Medicaid recipients. They left it up to the lower court judge “to enter judgment for the plaintiffs, which includes determination of the appropriate injunctive relief.”
A spokesman for the Missouri attorney general’s office, which defended Parson’s actions in court, declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Judges wrote that even though there’s no extra funding in the budget specifically to pay for newly eligible residents, the state still is required to provide health care for them as called for in the new constitutional amendment. That could force state lawmakers to return midyear to set aside more money for the program.
Before Medicaid expansion, Missouri’s health-care program did not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents was one of the lowest in the nation, at about one-fifth of the poverty level. The expansion is expected to add Medicaid eligibility for up to 275,000 low-income Missourians.
Voters approved Medicaid expansion last August, passing a constitutional amendment by 53 percent of the vote.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
Confederate bust to be removed from Capitol
A decades-long effort to remove a bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol cleared its final hurdle Thursday, with state leaders approving the final vote needed to allow the statue to be relocated to a museum. The seven-member State Building Commission voted 5 to 2 to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust as well as the busts of two other Tennessee military leaders.
The Forrest bust was first installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has sparked protests and demonstrations ever since. Some have called for adding more historical context to the bust, but others, including Gov. Bill Lee (R) recently, fought to have it moved to the state’s history museum.
Tennessee’s Black legislative caucus has been particularly vocal about how painful it has been to walk by the bust, displayed prominently between the House and Senate chambers.
Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a plantation owner and trader of enslaved persons in Memphis. After the war, he was a leader of the Klan, which terrorized Black people as it sought to reverse Reconstruction efforts and restore white supremacy.
Earlier this year, Tennessee’s Historical Commission voted 25 to 1 to move the three busts just north of the Capitol building to the state’s museum, noting it was better equipped to furnish the appropriate historical context.
However, the legislature’s top Republican leaders argued that the bust could not be removed without approval from the State Building Commission. House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally both expressed disappointment with Thursday’s outcome.
The GOP-controlled General Assembly has refused for years to advance legislation calling for the bust’s removal.
— Associated Press