Wu-Tang album sale pays off Shkreli's debt

Shkreli bought the only copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2015 album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” at auction that year for $2 million, making it the most expensive record ever sold. The release said that the album was marketed as “both a work of art and an audio artifact” and that it includes “a hand-carved nickel-silver box as well as a leather-bound manuscript containing lyrics and a certificate of authenticity.”
Though Shkreli was convicted of defrauding investors in his hedge funds, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, he is most widely known as the “Pharma Bro” who hiked up the price of the lifesaving pill Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 — or by 5,000 percent — while serving as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence.
— Sonia Rao
SOUTH CAROLINA
Man sentenced in death of student
A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride.
The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, N.J., got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said. Instead, she found herself trapped because Rowland had the childproof locks on, investigators said. She was never seen alive again.
Covered in roughly 120 stab wounds, her body was later found in remote woods about 65 miles from Columbia. The death cast a national spotlight on ride-hailing safety and led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver’s license plates.
Rowland maintained his innocence before being sentenced, but Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman noted that all the evidence pointed to Rowland.
— Associated Press
LOUISIANA
Millionaire guilty in wife's kidnapping
A millionaire businessman in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to having his estranged wife abducted in a scheme that ended when the suspected kidnappers drowned while trying to flee from an officer who saw them driving down an interstate shoulder.
Lawrence Michael Handley, 53, accepted a plea deal Monday evening before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat, the Advocate reported. Under the terms negotiated, all sentences are to be served concurrently, with the longest possible being 35 years, Privat said.
Handley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping — one of them reduced from a charge that could have brought a life sentence — and one of attempted second-degree kidnapping, according to the Advocate. A sentencing date will be set after a pre-sentencing investigation.
Handley has been jailed in Louisiana’s Lafayette Parish since August 2017, when he was arrested on charges accusing him of hiring two men from Jackson, Miss., to kidnap his wife earlier that week. The men, Sylvester Bracy and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, tried to get around a traffic jam by driving on the shoulder of Interstate 10. Authorities said they drowned after apparently jumping into the Intracoastal Waterway while trying to elude an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.
Authorities said Handley’s wife was found alive in the van abandoned by the two men.
Handley was a tech millionaire by the time he was 30 but began drinking heavily, lost most of his money and was barred from seeing his children, the Daily Advertiser has reported. After that, he helped launch companies that sold vitamins, energy supplements and calcium creams, and founded the Townsend Recovery treatment centers. That chain sold in 2015 in a deal worth more than $21 million.
— Associated Press