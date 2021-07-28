The company said air monitoring was ongoing and hasn’t shown “actionable levels.”
Two contractors were killed and 30 workers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment, the company said. Of those, it said 27 had been released as of Wednesday afternoon. The names of the contractors who died were not released.
The cause was under investigation, the company said, adding it was cooperating with authorities.
Harris County Pollution Control spokesperson Dimetra Hamilton told the Houston Chronicle that a cap burst on a pressurized line of acetic acid.
The chemicals involved in the leak can severely burn skin and are toxic if inhaled, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said.
According to LyondellBasell, its La Porte Complex, located on about 550 acres on the shore of the Houston Ship Channel, has over 600 employees and contractors. The company has two businesses there, one dealing with chemicals, the other with acetyls, where the leak occurred.
The company said acetic acid is produced to meet requirements for shipping in the food industry and is used in textiles, plastic bottles, industrial solvents and other chemicals.
Last week in La Porte, evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were issued after a chemical release at a Dow Chemical plant there. A tank truck trailer had over-pressurized, causing the chemical hydroxyethyl acrylate to escape through a safety valve. The orders were later lifted.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Former cult member avoids prison time
A former member of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s inner circle who was charged in his sex trafficking enterprise avoided prison at sentencing Wednesday after prosecutors cited her extraordinary cooperation.
Lauren Salzman was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to five years probation for her role in the scandal-ridden, cultlike secret society of brainwashed women, who included millionaires and actors. The judge also ordered her to perform 300 hours of community service.
In a letter two weeks ago to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, prosecutors noted that her guilty plea to racketeering would normally call for a sentence of seven to nine years in prison. But they cited her “credible, detailed” testimony against Raniere at his 2019 trial as reason for leniency.
Salzman, a onetime member of NXIVM’s executive board who pleaded guilty and agreed to become a government cooperator, was one of two witnesses to testify at Raniere’s trial about submitting to a barbaric ritual meant to show his followers’ devotion to him.
Salzman testified about being held down in 2017 while another Raniere devotee used a cauterizing pen to etch his initials into an area near her pelvis, describing a bizarre initiation procedure.
She also testified that she organized other brandings, inviting women to her house, where they were required to strip naked and sit blindfolded in a circle as part of the ritual.
At sentencing, she apologized to NXIVM’s victims.
Last October, Garaufis sentenced Raniere to 120 years in prison for turning some adherents into sex slaves and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Man sentenced for arson during protest
A Florida man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for torching a sporting goods store during racial protests in 2020.
A Tampa federal judge imposed the sentence on Terrance Lee Hester Jr., 21, who pleaded guilty to an arson charge in April, according to court records. Federal investigators say Hester was identified through video surveillance footage as he threw a flaming white cloth through a broken window at a Champs Sports store. Later, prosecutors say, he was seen with a burning palm frond moving toward the store’s back door.
Damage was estimated at $1.2 million. No one was injured.
The store was burned during several nights of racial justice protests in Tampa following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. Similar protests were held around the country.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that state prosecutors charged 120 people with 265 separate crimes related to the unrest, including burglary. Hester’s father is among those charged in the looting of businesses.
— Associated Press