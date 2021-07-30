According to the complaint and a search warrant affidavit in the second-degree intentional murder case, police were notified that a body with no head had been pulled out of a car belonging to Thayer and that a suspicious man was seen walking in a nearby alley. Police arrived to find Thayer’s headless body on the ground, next to her bloodied car. Her head was a foot away. A machete-style knife, bloody shirt and shoes were found in an alley a few blocks away, the Star Tribune reported.