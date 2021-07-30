One of those tornadoes damaged the auto dealership and a mobile home park, news outlets reported.
Four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business, Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran told reporters in a nighttime news conference. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening, he said.
A video posted on Twitter shows a building at the dealership collapsed, with emergency sirens ringing.
Severe weather was a concern around the region Thursday, with the NWS issuing warnings in New Jersey and Ohio as well. At least three tornadoes touched down Thursday in New Jersey, and survey teams are still checking other damage left behind as the storms crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state.
— Associated Press
MINNESOTA
Man accused of beheading woman
A man was charged with murder Friday for allegedly beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in suburban Minneapolis.
Prosecutors say Alexis Saborit, 42, attacked America Thayer, 56, on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in Shakopee. Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Saborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.
According to the complaint and a search warrant affidavit in the second-degree intentional murder case, police were notified that a body with no head had been pulled out of a car belonging to Thayer and that a suspicious man was seen walking in a nearby alley. Police arrived to find Thayer’s headless body on the ground, next to her bloodied car. Her head was a foot away. A machete-style knife, bloody shirt and shoes were found in an alley a few blocks away, the Star Tribune reported.
According to court documents, several people saw the attack. One witness a few cars behind Thayer’s saw Saborit make a hitting motion while sitting behind the wheel, then throw something. The witness then saw Saborit drag what looked like a body out of the car.
Another person recorded video through a residential window that appeared to show Saborit pull Thayer out of the car and then pick up her head by the hair.
Saborit was arrested about 1½ miles away, about three blocks from a hotel where he was staying.
— Associated Press
Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier at zoo: A man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal's enclosure, officials said. The attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the Florida Times-Union reported. The man, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, is not expected to face any charges, zoo officials said.
— Associated Press