Boyd, 26, was released under strict supervision following a court appearance on Friday.
Police say they built the case on security videotape showing Banes walking in a crosswalk on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in early June when she was struck by the scooter after it ran a red light — a growing hazard in the city.
The complaint claims Boyd admitted to police that he was the person in a black hooded sweatshirt seen in the bike shop video.
Banes was hospitalized and died July 14 at age 65.
— Associated Press
CENSUS BUREAU
Survey to include gender identity
For the first time, the Census Bureau has begun asking Americans about their sexual orientation and gender identity, potentially opening a window on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on LGBTQ people.
The Census Bureau announced Thursday that the questions are now part of the Household Pulse Survey, which is released weekly. It was originally created to measure the effects the spread of the coronavirus is having on people across the nation.
The survey began in April 2020 in partnership with other federal agencies. Cited by researchers, academics and journalists, the survey explores statistics about employment, hunger, housing, health and more.
Already included in the Pulse Survey were data on age, race, ethnicity, education, marital status and income, detailing how some demographic groups have been hit harder than others during the pandemic. The data has shown an increase in clinical anxiety or depression in Black Americans, an increase of food insecurity in households with children and the soaring rates of renters on the brink of eviction.
— Brittany Renee Mayes